4,500 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,411,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIRK opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

