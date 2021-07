4,500 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,411,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIRK opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

