Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $132,000 in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Casa Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Casa Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $744.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

