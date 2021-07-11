Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $465,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOXWU opened at $10.45 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

