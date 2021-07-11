Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCHN opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.