Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,875 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $207,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.