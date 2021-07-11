Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $111,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.87. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

