Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.47 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.