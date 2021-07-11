Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,968,211 shares in the company, valued at $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,957,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

