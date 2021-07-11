Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4,438.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

