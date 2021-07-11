Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.