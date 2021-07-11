Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

