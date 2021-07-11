Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

