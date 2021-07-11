Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

