BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $173.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

