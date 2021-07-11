Andra AP fonden Buys 20,300 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.53. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

