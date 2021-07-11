Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 177,448 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,346.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

FBC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

