Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of Hancock Whitney worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.