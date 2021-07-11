Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Generac were worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $440.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

