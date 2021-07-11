Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

