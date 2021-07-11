Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 97,421 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,421 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97.

