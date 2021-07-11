Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22.

