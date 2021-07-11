e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.41 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

