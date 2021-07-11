Centiva Capital LP Invests $364,000 in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

