Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.15% of Plexus worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Plexus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

