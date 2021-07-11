Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,318.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 918,100 shares valued at $103,305,104. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.