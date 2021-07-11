Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

