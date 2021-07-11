Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.