2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Financial Analysis

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 4.25 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -20.37 BigCommerce $152.37 million 32.28 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -65.39

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 2U and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 6 0 2.67 BigCommerce 1 11 5 0 2.24

2U currently has a consensus price target of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $66.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -24.29% -15.75% -9.32% BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

2U beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

