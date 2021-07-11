Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

