Profund Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $973.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,044.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $583.97 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

