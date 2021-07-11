Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.46-10.97 EPS.

HELE stock opened at $215.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

