Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $31.26

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.26.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

