Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $157.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.