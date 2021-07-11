AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $31.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,370,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after acquiring an additional 268,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.60. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

