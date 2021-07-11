Veil One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $282.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,833.16 or 0.99969027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.01287019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00392523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00376166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006072 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004900 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.