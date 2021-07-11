CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Cap Hits $495,747.47

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $495,747.47 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00162072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,751.31 or 0.99727166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.93 or 0.00960088 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

