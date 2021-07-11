Centiva Capital LP Has $410,000 Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.64 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

