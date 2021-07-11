Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

