Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,609,000.

SSAAU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

