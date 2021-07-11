Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

