Centiva Capital LP Takes $402,000 Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $302,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $581,000.

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

