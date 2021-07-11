Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $281.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $281.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

