Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.