Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cannae by 31.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.