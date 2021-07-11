Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Power Integrations worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

