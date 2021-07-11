Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

