Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $9.35 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.