Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 223,539 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

