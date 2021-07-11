Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 105.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.