Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NYSE:PAG opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.07. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

